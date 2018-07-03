Suspect sought for impersonating correction officer in Manhattan watch robbery

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer during a robbery in Manhattan.

The incident happened June 25 at a store on West 50th Street.

The NYPD says the suspect removed items from a shelf and attempted to leave the store when he was confronted by a store employee at the exit.

When the employee asked the man to lift up his shirt the suspect stated "I have a gun, I am a Corrections Officer."

Police say he then threatened the employee by stating "I know where you work, I will be back."

The suspect then fled on foot southbound on 8th Avenue with twenty-five watches totaling $250.

The NYPD describes him as a black male,,approximately 5'11", 170lbs; last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants, white sneakers, and a blue t-shirt and gray suit jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

