Man wanted for punching, taunting 5-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the man who pucnhed a boy on the subway.

Eyewitness News
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the attacker who punched a 5-year-old boy riding the subway in Brooklyn.

Police say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m. when he was assaulted.

The suspect punched the boy in the face and taunted him before fleeing the train at the station, police said.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where was treated and released

The suspect is described as a male black, 20 years-old, short black hair, mustache, 6'0" tall, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He was last seen wearing an olive colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child injuredsubway crimeBoerum HillBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Parents convicted in girl's pneumonia death
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
Paul McCartney: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced
Show More
Man attacks two women within 5 minutes Brooklyn street
Massive East Harlem apartment fire injures several
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
Apple introduces emojis representing disabilities
LIRR train strikes car after GPS directed driver onto tracks
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video