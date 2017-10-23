Police searching for man stole boat in New Jersey, docked it at Staten Island Ferry terminal

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a bizarre case of criminal trespassing.

Investigators say the man stole a small recreational boat from Bayonne, New Jersey - then piloted it across the Kill Van Kull and docked it at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

The incident happened October 19.

Officers say once the man arrived at the terminal, he climbed onto a gangway and walked into a restricted area before running away towards Richmond Terrace.

The NYPD took possession of the stolen boat and is searching for the man, who is described as white, mid 40's, wearing a green shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
