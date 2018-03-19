Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has new details on the NYPD's search for a suspect wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are on the lookout for the man they believe is responsible for a series of purse snatchings that began last December.

Investigators say the man seen in newly released surveillance video began his robbery spree on December 16, followed by six more incidents in Flushing, Bayside and Fresh Meadows over the next several months, with the most recent incident occurring on March 5.

In each case, the suspect would walk up to a woman from behind, grab her purse and take off.

During two of the robberies, the suspect grabbed the victims' necks before getting away with their bags, police said.

Six of the victims were uninjured, but the victim from the most recent incident was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 20-30 years old, 6'1", 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black hoodie, red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
purse snatchingrobberysurveillance videonypdFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for Tri-State
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at school
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
Show More
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
NTSB urges ban on helicopter flights with unsafe harnesses
Mayor addresses uptick in Rikers inmates assaulting correction officers
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
More Video