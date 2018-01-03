Man wounded in shooting outside Staten Island strip club

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Staten Island strip club.A 23-year-old man was shot outside the Xcess Gentlemen's Club on Arthur Kill Road at around 4 a.m.He walked up to a car, got into a fight with the driver, who shot him once and took off, authorities said.The victim was struck in the chest and taken to Staten Island University Hospital North where he listed a in stable condition.The suspect fled in a late model grey four door sedan, eastbound on Arthur Kill Road, authorities said.The site is the former home of Curves, where former Linden New Jersey police officer Pedro Abad Jr drank before getting into a fatal wrong-way crash, killing two, in March 2015.Curves closed after the crash and reopened as Xcess.----------