Manhunt after handcuffed suspect escapes NYPD custody in the Bronx

Police say Arius Hopkins fled from authorities after he was observed discarding drugs

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for an escaped prisoner in the Bronx.

Investigators say 22-year-old Arius Hopkins was cuffed when he escaped from police custody late Thursday night.

Officers were called to an assault in progress in the vicinity of White Plains Road and Arnow Avenue around 11 p.m. when they reportedly observed Hopkins discarding drugs.

After placed him under arrest, he pushed officers away and took off onto Bronx Park East.

Officers eventually lost sight of him.

Hopkins is described as a black male with a dark complexion, approximately 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a scar on the right side of the face. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
Arsenal of weapons uncovered during child porn investigation
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Drag racing concerns in town after videos appear online
Murder trial begins in killing of NYPD detective Brian Moore
