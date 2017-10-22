Manhunt in Tampa, Florida neighborhood after 3 murders in 2 weeks

A manhunt is underway after three murders in two weeks in Tampa.

TAMPA, Florida (WABC) --
Police in Tampa are trying to track down the person they believe is responsible for three murders within two weeks.

Police say all three victims were killed within a mile of each other, in the same neighborhood of Seminole Heights.

The latest murder happened this past Thursday.

20-year-old Anthonly Naiboa was trying to go home from work, when he was shot waiting for a bus.

He was found dead only a couple hundred yards from another victim, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, who was killed on October 9.

The third victim, Monica Hoffa, was found about a half a mile away. Police believe she died on October 11th.

Police believe the killings could be linked because of the proximity of all of them, but don't believe the victims are otherwise connected.

"When you look at the time frame, the proximity, that there is no apparent motive, that they are alone, it's clear to me that they are all connected," said Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Local authorities are being assisted in the investigation by the FBI.
