A manhunt is underway after a man was slashed in the subway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and Canal Street at the SoHo-Tribeca border, with the A/C/E Canal Street station the epicenter of the investigation.Two men bumped into each other going down the steps and got into a fight, said Transit Bureau Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan.One of the men pulled out a small pen knife and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead.The attacker fled north onto Sixth Avenue.An eyewitness, Brian Karlsson, saw the suspect being chased down Varick Street."I saw two guys chasing the suspect up the street away from Canal Street...I followed them up and there's this construction site a block or two up, and they turned right there and ran down," he said. "I followed them, but by the time I caught up with them the guy that stabbed him had gotten away and they didn't see where he went."Police are looking for a black male wearing a trench coat, blue hoodie and green pants.The investigation is ongoing.