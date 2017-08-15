Manhunt underway after man slashed on subway in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles has the latest details on the subway slashing in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway after a man was slashed in the subway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and Canal Street at the SoHo-Tribeca border, with the A/C/E Canal Street station the epicenter of the investigation.

Two men bumped into each other going down the steps and got into a fight, said Transit Bureau Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan.

One of the men pulled out a small pen knife and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead.

The attacker fled north onto Sixth Avenue.

An eyewitness, Brian Karlsson, saw the suspect being chased down Varick Street.

"I saw two guys chasing the suspect up the street away from Canal Street...I followed them up and there's this construction site a block or two up, and they turned right there and ran down," he said. "I followed them, but by the time I caught up with them the guy that stabbed him had gotten away and they didn't see where he went."

Police are looking for a black male wearing a trench coat, blue hoodie and green pants.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingsubwaysubway crimeNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
American plane clips wing of Delta plane at JFK Airport
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
Show More
Dog's ashes stolen off front porch returned, with apology note
Woman fends off rape attempt in Manhattan after being followed from Brooklyn
Memorial service to be held for woman killed in Charlottesville
Protesters gather at Trump Tower for 2nd night during president's visit
Man sues White Plains police, claiming excessive force
More News
Top Video
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Eyewitness News Update
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
More Video