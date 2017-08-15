Manhunt underway after person slashed on subway in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway after one person was slashed in the subway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The incident happened near Sixth Avenue and Canal Street at the SoHo-Tribeca border, with the A/C/E Canal Street station the epicenter of the investigation.

The victim, who was reportedly slashed from his eye all the way down to his throat, is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a black male wearing a trench coat, blue hoodie and green pants who is believed to have fled northbound on Sixth Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with abc7ny for developments on this breaking story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingsubwaysubway crimeNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
Show More
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos