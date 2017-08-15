LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --A manhunt is underway after one person was slashed in the subway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.
The incident happened near Sixth Avenue and Canal Street at the SoHo-Tribeca border, with the A/C/E Canal Street station the epicenter of the investigation.
The victim, who was reportedly slashed from his eye all the way down to his throat, is expected to survive.
Police are looking for a black male wearing a trench coat, blue hoodie and green pants who is believed to have fled northbound on Sixth Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with abc7ny for developments on this breaking story.