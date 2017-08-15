A manhunt is underway after one person was slashed in the subway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.The incident happened near Sixth Avenue and Canal Street at the SoHo-Tribeca border, with the A/C/E Canal Street station the epicenter of the investigation.The victim, who was reportedly slashed from his eye all the way down to his throat, is expected to survive.Police are looking for a black male wearing a trench coat, blue hoodie and green pants who is believed to have fled northbound on Sixth Avenue.The investigation is ongoing.Stay with abc7ny for developments on this breaking story.