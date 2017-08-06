Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in an apparent "robbery gone bad" at a beachside resort on Florida's Gulf Coast.Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said during a news conference Friday officers were called to Zota Beach Resort about 3 a.m. and found two bodies. Both men died of gunshot wounds. He did not give details.Cumming says investigators are gathering physical evidence and surveillance video from cameras. He called the shooting "isolated" and said he has "no concerns for residents or visitors on the island."He did not say whether the men were guests at the resort, which opened June 23. Police are in the process of notifying relatives so the men's names haven't been released.Longboat Key is a barrier island off of Sarasota.