Man's finger cut off by sword during fight over parking spot in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.

Prosecutors in Somerset County say 35-year-old Jared Razzano is the man who swung the sword that cut off the finger of an unidentified 40-year-old man during an altercation last week in Manville.

The incident began at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue when Razzano began arguing with the victim over a parking space.

The victim then allegedly confronted Razzano with a four-foot contractor's level and struck him with it, which authorities say prompted Razzano to grab a sword from his car and slash the victim several times, cutting off one of his fingers and slashing him in the head.

Razzano is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swordassaultattackparkingManvilleSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News