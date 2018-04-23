March held to mark anniversary of catastrophic Queens house fire that killed 5

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
A somber anniversary was marked in Queens Monday night, one year after a horrific fire that claimed the lives of five young people.

Dozens of people marched from the fire scene in Queens Village to Mount Moriah AME Church.

Among those attending were several firefighters who responded to the scene that night.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 20 years old.

They became trapped in the attic of the home on 208th Avenue after it erupted in flames.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Only one person in the home survived.
