Masked robbers tie up workers in Queens dollar store robbery

CeFaan Kim has more on the robbery of a Dollar General store in College Point, Queens.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Masked bandits tied up two employees during a gunpoint robbery in Queens. The robbers pushed their way into a Dollar General store in College Point just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The two bandits wore gloves, and with their faces covered, barged in and tied up two employees in the bathroom, while they forced the manager to open the safe.


Police say the thieves made off with more than a thousand dollars, the employees' cellphones and the store's landline phone and scanners.

It is unclear how the employees freed themselves.

Investigators spent hours inside combing for clues. The investigation is currently ongoing.

