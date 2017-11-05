  • BREAKING NEWS Live coverage of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon is on now!
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of truck terror attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Mass will be held at St. Patrick's for the victims of the truck attack.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral Sunday to remember those killed and injured in Tuesday's bike path rampage in Tribeca.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan will hold the mass at 10:15 a.m.

Parishioners will also be praying for the safety and protection of New York City.

Eight people were killed and 12 others injured when the suspect in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path.

He was shot by a police officer after crashing the truck into a school bus.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, survived. He was arraigned Wednesday on terrorism charges.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
Wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
It's race day! Time for the TCS New York City Marathon
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Port Authority officer struck by suspect fleeing JFK Airport
Water in Lincoln Center fountain mysteriously dyed yellow
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
iPhone X high-tech security measures could deter thieves
Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports
Show More
Police: Sen. Paul assaulted at home, suffers injury
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
NYPD sergeant killed in line of duty 1 year ago honored with plaque
Wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations
More News
Top Video
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Family, friends mourn 2 young women fatally shot on Halloween night
More Video