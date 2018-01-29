New Rochelle meeting addresses string of violent incidents in and around high school

By
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
New Rochelle city leaders, school administrators and business owners met Monday to address the numerous concerns surrounding a string of violent incidents in and around the high school.

Mayor Noam Bramson highlighted the stepped-up police patrols along the North Avenue corridor and additional police officers now stationed at the school.

Administrators said students attended assemblies at school Monday that detailed new security measures now in place, including restrictions on leaving campus, and business owners expressed concerns about how those restrictions impact their bottom line.

Restaurant owners are worried about a decrease in business during the always-busy lunch hour.
Above all, the mayor stressed the need to increase communication between all the involved parties so police can react and respond to potential problems.

The spree of violent incidents started on January 10, when 16-year-old Valeree Megan Schwab was stabbed after a confrontation at a Dunkin' Donuts near the school. Z'Inah Brown is now charged with second-degree murder.

After that, another teen was jumped and slashed by a group of kids. The next day, police say the victim in that case walked into a classroom with a knife and stabbed a fellow student two times before fleeing.
