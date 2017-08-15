CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WABC) --A public memorial will be held in Virginia Wednesday for the woman who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.
The service to honor the life of Heather Heyer will be held in an arena.
The 32-year-old was killed when a man deliberately drove into a crowd during the rally.
James Fields, Jr. is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
A judge denied him bail Monday after the public defender's office said it couldn't represent him because a relative of someone in the office was injured in Saturday's protest.
Heyer's family has asked attendees to wear purple, her favorite color.
Heyer's mother said she doesn't want people to be angry about her daughter's death. Instead, she said she wants people to continue her daughter's fight against injustice in a peaceful way.
"I miss her so, so much, but I'm going to make her death worth something," Susan Bro told The Associated Press in an interview Monday.
Bro described her daughter as a courageous, stubborn, and principled woman who was a firm believer in justice and equality who died Saturday for those beliefs.
Bro said she would prefer to grieve in private, but felt compelled to try to follow her daughter's example.
"Let's take from her death that we're going to move forward in conversation. We're going to move forward in understanding and listening to one another and seeing how we can come together," Bro said.
Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered in Charlottesville to decry what was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members - who descended on the city to rally against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
