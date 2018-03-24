Men caught ransacking Bronx Burger King - then taking selfies

Joe Torres has more on the investigation, after a group of people were caught on camera ransacking a Bronx Burger King.

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for a group of people caught on camera ransacking a Burger King - and then taking selfies.

Security cameras were rolling as the five people forced open the door to the Burger King on Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday.

Officers say the group damaged the restaurant's equipment and stole food, before taking selfies and taking off.

