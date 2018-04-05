Men walk away with staggering $350K in Manhattan Target robbery

Eyewitness News has learned that a pair of armed robbers walked away with a staggering $350,000 at a Manhattan Target.

The robbery happened on March 26th in Marble Hill. Robbers originally were believed to have only gotten away with $45,000-$50,000.

Two masked men forced their way into a vault room, then stuffed the cash into a duffle bag. They fled the store and took off on a sport motorcycle.

No arrests have been made.

