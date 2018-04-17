Mets make it a "Wonder"ful night for LI girl with Treacher Collins Syndrome

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has the story of a special night for Long Island student Hannah Klein.

Ryan R. Field
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Hannah Klein loves to smile, and perhaps none was bigger than the one on her face Tuesday night.

Hannah is a big Mets fan. The 12-year-old told our own Stacey Sager that very fact when Stacey did a story on her back in November.

Hannah has a genetic condition known as Treacher Collins Syndrome, affecting her tissue, her muscles, and bones in her face.

The film "Wonder" brought the condition into light.

The movie, based on the best-selling book of the same name, tells the story of 10-year-old August Pullman, who faces uncertainty after living much of his life out of the public eye.

The Commack Middle School student from Long Island is hoping her story, just like Auggie's, can help raise awareness and understanding for children living with disabilities.

She admits she's "tough as nails" and she has to be. Hannah has had more than 20 surgeries, but it's her love of baseball and the Mets that has helped her get through some of those difficult times.

So Eyewitness News, with a huge assist from the Mets, helped give Klein and her family a night they will never forget.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
1 dead when flight from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly
Woman killed on Southwest jet ID'd as bank executive
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find intruder in bedroom
Dad charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
IRS gives taxpayers an extra day to file after issues with website
Hundreds stranded in Mexico when airline ends service
Show More
Exclusive: NJ honor student says she was manhandled by police
Southwest scare: Passenger account from inside plane
Starbucks to close May 29 for bias training; CEO meets 2 arrested
Open-door helicopter flights banned from taking off from NYC after crash
Neighbors: WC landscaping company ruining quality of life
More News