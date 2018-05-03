Miami officer suspended after video surfaces of him kicking suspect in head

MIAMI --
A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering car theft suspect being kicked in the head.

The Miami Herald reports that Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Thursday that officer Mario Figueroa has been relieved of duty as the video "depicts a clear violation of policy."

The video posted Thursday morning shows the suspect lying face down on the ground with an officer standing over him. That officer gets on his back and handcuffs him. The suspect doesn't appear to be struggling.

Just after the second handcuff is secured, another officer identified as Figueroa runs in and kicks the suspect in the head. He then dives on the suspect's head.

Police union President Ed Lugo declined comment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2-year-old boy found alone; NYPD searching for parents
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
Jay-Z ordered by judge to explain dodging of subpoena
Driver charged in Brooklyn crash that killed 2 children
Parking lot spat escalates into shocking racial rant
ESPN: David Fizdale will be Knicks next head coach
Sandra Bullock stalker commits suicide after standoff
Teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
Show More
Exclusive: ConEd altered plan to bury lines prior to storms
Family says Ninja blender blew up in home
1 dead, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
Puerto Rico National Guard ID's airmen killed in C-130 crash
Video: Man walking dogs suddenly attacks man with bat
More News