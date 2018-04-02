Missing boy, 13, found 'alive and talking' hours after falling into drainage pipe in Griffith Park

Firefighters are searching the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park for Jesse Hernandez, 13.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A missing 13-year-old boy was found "alive and talking" more than 12 hours after he fell into a drainage pipe in Griffith Park, authorities said.

"It's with happy hearts that all Los Angeles city agencies are able to state that we have found Jesse Hernandez," fire Capt. Erik Scott said at the original scene Monday morning.

Jesse was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. the previous afternoon after he fell about 25 feet into the sewer pipe, prompting a massive response from multiple agencies.

He was discovered "about a mile east of here, where the 134 westbound freeway goes underneath the 5 Freeway" as L.A. Sanitation personnel were opening a maintenance hatch to position a camera as part of the search, Scott said.

The boy was given a cellphone to call his family members, "who, as you can imagine, are overwhelmed with joy," the Los Angeles Fire Department captain said. Firefighter-paramedics attended to Jessed before he was transported to a hospital for treatment and decontamination.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
search and rescuelos angeles fire departmentGriffith ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
Snow accumulates, creates dangerous driving conditions
Yankees home opener snowed out, rescheduled for Tuesday
First day for new NYC Schools chancellor
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Police: Men follow woman into apartment, stab her
Show More
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in South Pacific
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos