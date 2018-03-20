Missing Long Island teen with autism found ahead of nor'easter

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A desperate search for a missing Long Island teenager with autism had a happy ending Tuesday, as 18-year-old Joseph "Michael" Barbella was found safe amid heightened fears ahead of a spring nor'easter.

This was the third time in the past 14 months that Barbella has gone missing from his Commonwealth Street home in Franklin Square home. He had last been seen around 11 p.m. Monday, and his father reported him missing at 3 a.m.

The man who found him, Michael, said he was "glad we found him before the snowstorm." Barbella was found in the bushes and was reported to be shaken, but OK.

Residents were asked to check their sheds, garages, yards and under cars for Joseph, who answers to the name of Michael.

He most recently disappeared in February, when he was found sleeping in Nick Giarusso's backyard in Malverne.

Barbella was apparently in the bushes and had taken off much of his clothes. Giarusso spotted the clothing hanging up and called police.

At the time, his mother said she was thankful for all the responders and good Samaritans who aided in the search for her son, who notably also disappeared last year and was found in a neighbor's shed. But she also wanted to raise awareness regarding the struggles many families face when dealing with autism.

"Children with autism have a wandering instinct, and I think people don't understand what it involves," Joanne Barbella said. "And it's really sad, because people are judging us. And I think that's really unfair. I think that the community has shown a lot of love and support, and we really appreciate it very much."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing boyautismHempsteadNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for Tri-State
Best, worst case scenarios for winter storm
Maryland school shooting: Student gunman dead, 2 wounded
Police surround gunman at Panera Bread near Princeton campus
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
MTA worker dies after fall at 125th Street Station
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down
Bermuda bar owner: Student not drunk before deadly disappearance
Show More
Florida shooter's brother held on $500K in school trespass
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Police: Boy shoots sister in fight over video game controller
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos