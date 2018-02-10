Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on a missing teen from Long Island who was found unharmed.

Eyewitness News
MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a missing Long Island teenager with special needs has been found.

Brianna Lane, 16, was missing from her home in Mastic Beach.

Lane has been assessed as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Suffolk County Police released a silver alert on Saturday.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing teenagersilver alertspecial needs childrenMastic BeachSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested after father playing with son slashed in face
Traffic lights malfunction at intersections across NYC
Stranger accused of spanking man's son in grocery store
Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
Hundreds rally against deportation of activist Ravi Ragbir
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
Show More
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
Silver Alert issued for missing LI teen with special needs
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire
More News
Top Video
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video