Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --Police say a missing Long Island teenager with special needs has been found.
Brianna Lane, 16, was missing from her home in Mastic Beach.
Lane has been assessed as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Suffolk County Police released a silver alert on Saturday.
Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.
