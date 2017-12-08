Missing pregnant mother of twins from Queens found safe wandering in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A pregnant woman from Queens who has been missing for days was found safe early Friday morning.

Police said EMS workers spotted 34-year-old Amarit Kaur, of Ozone Park wandering around Lower Manhattan at 6 a.m.

The mother of 7-year-old twins was in good health but taken to the hospital for evaluation. She has since been reunited with her family.

No criminality is suspected.

Kaur's family reported her missing on Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed she was heading out to the bank by herself. She never returned.

Police said her car and cellphone were found in a nearby parking lot.

NYPD officers initially failed to take a missing persons report from the missing woman's husband. That is now under investigation by internal affairs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personpregnant womannypdOzone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday
Father of four missing since trying to sell his car
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
Prosecutor: NJ pastor sexually assaulted kids for 16 years
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Riders say new subway countdown clocks are inaccurate
6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk
Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump
Show More
Public transit booze ban gets stricter for SantaCon
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Route 1 in NJ
Police arrest son months after woman found dead in apartment
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos