Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe

The search for a missing teenager with autism on Long Island has had a happy ending.17-year-old Joseph "Michael" Barbella was found safe early Tuesday morning after missing for several hours in the Nassau County town of Hempstead.He ran away after he was spooked by a loud noise on Monday.Residents were asked to check their sheds, garages, yards and under cars for Joseph, who answers to the name of Michael.He was found early Tuesday morning, sleeping in a neighbor's car.