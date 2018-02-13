Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The search for a missing teenager with autism on Long Island has had a happy ending.

17-year-old Joseph "Michael" Barbella was found safe early Tuesday morning after missing for several hours in the Nassau County town of Hempstead.

He ran away after he was spooked by a loud noise on Monday.

Residents were asked to check their sheds, garages, yards and under cars for Joseph, who answers to the name of Michael.

He was found early Tuesday morning, sleeping in a neighbor's car.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing boyautismHempsteadNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ officials say kindergartner's death may be flu-related
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Ex-Yankee arrested with more than 20 kg of cocaine, heroin
Trump advisers defend response after aide accused of abuse
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
Suspect wanted in gas station robberies in Suffolk Co.
Show More
Chelsea bomber faces life in prison for NYC, NJ attacks
Amazon to lay off some employees in Seattle
Teacher on life support after severe flu infection
Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa
American figure skater responds to outrage he was 'robbed' at Winter Olympics
More News
Photos
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Photos: White powder in envelope sent to Donald Trump Jr. in NYC
Celebrities who have passed away recently
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
More Photos