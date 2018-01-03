Missing Texas sisters found safe in Colorado after mother found dead

ROUND ROCK, Texas --
Two girls missing from Round Rock since Sunday have been found safe.

Police in Colorado say 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret are safe and sound tonight after investigators began searching for them on New Year's Eve.

Their alleged abductor, Terry Miles, is also in custody, Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks said in a tweet this evening.

Hours after an Amber Alert was deactivated in Texas, another was activated in Colorado after a tip that Miles was seen at a business in Trinidad, Colorado without the girls.



Federal investigators stepped up their search for the suspect after he was caught on surveillance video.

Both girls have been missing from Round Rock since Sunday, when their mother's body was found.

Investigators said the girls' safety was of great concern because of Miles' criminal history.



The 44-year-old man was identified as a person of interest in the death of the girls' mother, Tonya Bates, and their abduction.

Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks said Monday that Miles and Bates were roommates.

He says it's not clear how long Bates had been dead before her body was found.

Banks says investigators believe Miles took the woman's daughters.



An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the girls. On Wednesday morning, Texas DPS issued a notice that the Amber Alert was discontinued. According to Round Rock police, they had evidence that gave them reason to believe the girls may have been in another state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenamber alertbody founddeath investigationarrest
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm, blizzard warnings issued
Winter storm 2018: What's closed, canceled in the Tri-State
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire breaks out on Clintons' Chappaqua property
Caught on camera: Thief steals monstrance, chalice from Manhattan church
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Show More
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Judge won't dismiss murder indictment in Sarah Stern case
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
PHOTOS: Devastating Bronx fire kills at least 12
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
More Photos