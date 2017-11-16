Mistrial declared in Norman Seabrook bribery case

Correction Officers' Benevolent Association president Norman Seabrook was arraigned on corruption charges related to the $20 million investment of union money in a hedge fund.

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
A mistrial has been declared in the case of Norman Seabrook, who became a political powerbroker in New York City while representing guards in the city's 10,000-inmate jail system.

Jurors could not break a deadlock at the bribery trial of the former head of the nation's largest municipal jail guard union.

The Manhattan federal court jury said in a note Tuesday that it was stuck in its discussion of charges against 57-year-old Seabrook and Murray Huberfeld, but the judge ordered more deliberations.

On Thursday, the jury came back with another note saying "We find ourselves no closer to reaching a unanimous verdict.."

Seabrook had been on trial for the past month on charges that he accepted a $60,000 bribe in return for investing $20 million in union money with a hedge fund.

Seabrook's lawyer says he made a reasonable investment for his union and acted legally.

Prosecutors say he accepted a kickback of $60,000 - delivered in a Ferragamo handbag that was itself worth nearly $1,000 - in exchange for having the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association invest $20 million in a particular hedge fund.

Seabrook,, a figure who was beloved by guards, feared by jail administrators and could be either a powerful ally or a foe to city politicians, had been free on bail since his June 2016 arrest on conspiracy and fraud charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
new york citybronx newscorruption
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
No results.
Top Stories
High-rise office building evacuated after fire on 23rd floor
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
House passes GOP tax plan, but problems remain in Senate
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
'Revenge porn' targeted in new legislation in NYC
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Show More
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Report: Charles Manson 'close to death' at hospital
Teacher's aide reportedly slapped special education student
Smiles everywhere as dozens of foster children get adopted
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Revelers hit the street for New York City Halloween Parade
More Photos