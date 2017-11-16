Mistrial declared in Norman Seabrook bribery case

A mistrial has been declared in the case of Norman Seabrook, who became a political powerbroker in New York City while representing guards in the city's 10,000-inmate jail system.Jurors could not break a deadlock at the bribery trial of the former head of the nation's largest municipal jail guard union.The Manhattan federal court jury said in a note Tuesday that it was stuck in its discussion of charges against 57-year-old Seabrook and Murray Huberfeld, but the judge ordered more deliberations.On Thursday, the jury came back with another note saying "We find ourselves no closer to reaching a unanimous verdict.."Seabrook had been on trial for the past month on charges that he accepted a $60,000 bribe in return for investing $20 million in union money with a hedge fund.Seabrook's lawyer says he made a reasonable investment for his union and acted legally.Prosecutors say he accepted a kickback of $60,000 - delivered in a Ferragamo handbag that was itself worth nearly $1,000 - in exchange for having the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association invest $20 million in a particular hedge fund.Seabrook,, a figure who was beloved by guards, feared by jail administrators and could be either a powerful ally or a foe to city politicians, had been free on bail since his June 2016 arrest on conspiracy and fraud charges.