ARSON INVESTIGATION

Molotov cocktail tossed through window of Long Island tattoo parlor

Police are looking for the person who threw an incendiary device through the front window of a tattoo parlor in East Islip.

EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for the person who threw a molotov cocktail through the front window of a tattoo parlor in East Islip.

Suffolk police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Tattoo Maven on Carleton Avenue.

The shop was closed and no one was injured.

The Islip Terrace Fire Department responded to put out a small fire.

Eyewitness News attempted to speak with the manager of the shop Tuesday morning, but she didn't want to speak on camera. She said the incident is under investigation and she's glad no one was hurt.

Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationEast IslipSuffolk County
