Three members of the same family are facing charges on Long Island, one of them for allegedly attacking a police officer.Investigators say Danielle Colwell and her son Liam, both of Bethpage, became combative with Nassau County Police.Liam allegedly jumped on one officer's back and started attacking him.Police used a taser to take him into custody.The altercation happened at a local hospital after their son and brother, 19-year-old John Colwell, was arrested for burglary.According to police, John Colwell was hit on the head with a bat by a homeowner after he had been banging on the front door of a Bethpage home.The homeowner suffered three fractured vertebrae during the scuffle.Police say Danielle and Liam became agitated at the hospital as they questioned why John was in police custody.----------