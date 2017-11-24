3 members of Long Island family arrested on burglary and assault charges

Danielle and Liam Colwell were arrested along with another son, John Colwell.

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Three members of the same family are facing charges on Long Island, one of them for allegedly attacking a police officer.

Investigators say Danielle Colwell and her son Liam, both of Bethpage, became combative with Nassau County Police.

Liam allegedly jumped on one officer's back and started attacking him.

Police used a taser to take him into custody.

The altercation happened at a local hospital after their son and brother, 19-year-old John Colwell, was arrested for burglary.

According to police, John Colwell was hit on the head with a bat by a homeowner after he had been banging on the front door of a Bethpage home.

The homeowner suffered three fractured vertebrae during the scuffle.

Police say Danielle and Liam became agitated at the hospital as they questioned why John was in police custody.

