The mother of a 37-year-old missing woman lingers on questions in her daughter's disappearance."I saw her last Monday, a week ago today, around noon," Tricia Valentine said.Valentine hasn't seen her daughter since. In a teary interview with sister station ABC13 in Houston, she said she fears her daughter is in danger."I'm afraid she's not alive," she said. "She would never go off and leave her cats, and she would never go a week without contacting me. Never."Texas EquuSearch is now involved in the disappearance of Brittany Burfield. Her mom says she started to get strange text messages from Brittany's cell phone last week."I felt queasy," she said. "There was just something odd. I kept asking her to call me, and the text message said the phone was broken and she was with a new guy she had met."Thursday, Valentine met police at Bufield's apartment to file a missing person's report.Police later found Burfield's car near Richmond and the West Sam Houston Toll Road.Family members have been searching high and low, putting up flyers. They're hoping someone, anyone, will come forward with info that will bring her back home.