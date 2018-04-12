Mother in custody after 3-year-old child found wandering streets in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the wandering 3-year-old child in Queens.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A Queens woman is in custody after her toddler was found wandering the streets early Thursday morning.

Someone called 911 at 5:30 a.m. to report a 3-year-old boy running across the street at 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park.

Police responded and found the child wearing only pajamas and socks. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

When police went to the mother's apartment, she couldn't explain how her son got out of the house.

The child is said to be doing OK but is now with other family members.

Officials with the NYC Administration for Children's Services are investigating along with police. Charges against the mother are pending.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychild endangermentchild neglectchild protective servicesSouth Ozone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Rikers opens housing unit exclusively for veterans
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Show More
Prosecutor: Dead baby in suitcase found under footbridge was 10-month-old girl
Jewish communities mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
Elderly woman robbed, injured in Chelsea home invasion
Family of man killed by police wants body cam video released
Exclusive: Mom of woman found dismembered in park speaks out
More News