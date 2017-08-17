Mom, son and dog killed in apparent double-murder suicide in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on an apparent double murder-suicide in Ocean County, New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
LACEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials said a man apparently killed his family and dog before ending his own life in their New Jersey home Wednesday.

The victims were found inside the house on Nautilus Boulevard near Juniper Lane in Lacey Township just after 4 p.m.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office described the victims as a 48-year-old woman, her 7-year-old son and a male Welsh Corgi dog.

The woman's 51-year-old husband suffered self-inflicted injuries and died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

"At this time, the investigation is in its preliminary stages," the prosecutor's office said in a news release. "The one thing we can state definitively is that this event is over, contained and presents absolutely no danger to the surrounding community."

Investigators said they are continuing to process the scene to get a clear picture of what took place.

Eyewitness News has learned that the husband and wife were apparently estranged.

No names are being released at this point. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdermurder suicidenew jersey newsLacey TownshipOcean CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Van plows into crowd in Barcelona; Police view it as terror
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville
Show More
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer at Jersey Shore
Jackpot surges to $510 million after no Powerball winner
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
Family of tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, 1st responders
More News
Top Video
Virtual ride: Amusement park to open 'tallest, fastest' coaster
Family of tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, 1st responders
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
More Video