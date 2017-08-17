Officials said a man apparently killed his family and dog before ending his own life in their New Jersey home Wednesday.The victims were found inside the house on Nautilus Boulevard near Juniper Lane in Lacey Township just after 4 p.m.The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office described the victims as a 48-year-old woman, her 7-year-old son and a male Welsh Corgi dog.The woman's 51-year-old husband suffered self-inflicted injuries and died after he was taken to a nearby hospital."At this time, the investigation is in its preliminary stages," the prosecutor's office said in a news release. "The one thing we can state definitively is that this event is over, contained and presents absolutely no danger to the surrounding community."Investigators said they are continuing to process the scene to get a clear picture of what took place.Eyewitness News has learned that the husband and wife were apparently estranged.No names are being released at this point. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.