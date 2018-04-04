Mom's ex-con boyfriend set to be arraigned in death of 3-year-old in Queens

Derick Waller reports from outside the courthouse in Kew Gardens.

Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) --
A Queens man is set to appear in court Wednesday to answer to charges of depraved murder and assault in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Marc Jenkins, 32, of Rockaway Park, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Marc Jenkins, of Rockaway Park, is charged with depraved murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl.


Bella Edwards was found unconscious and unresponsive in an apartment building on Beach 105th Street in the Rockaways around 6 p.m. Monday.

District Attorney Richard Brown said that, according to the charges, Jenkins was the sole adult in the apartment with Bella and her 3-month-old sibling for about eight hours prior to the 911 call.

Emergency responders rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined that Bella died as a result of blunt force trauma to her abdomen. Investigators are trying to determine whether she was also a victim of sexual abuse.

Investigators believe Bella's mother, Shamikaa Gonzalez, was out all day on Monday. When she returned, detectives said Jenkins told her the toddler was already sleeping. She said when she went to check on Bella, her daughter was not breathing.

"Bella, I'm so sorry I wasn't there to protect you," Gonzalez wrote on Facebook. "This feels like a bad dream I can't wake up from. You was loved by everyone and shared so many funny memories. I'm going to miss all the times you kissed and hugged me every day."

She is asking friends to bring balloons and candles to a vigil Wednesday night. Neighbors were stunned.

"I cant believe it," neighbor Michelle Mevorach said. "I cant believe that because she, you wouldn't be able to see that because she was so sweet. They took very good care of her. She was never in a bad mood, Bella. Always sweet, always happy."

Investigators say Bella's injuries were consistent with that of physical abuse. One neighbor who works as a teacher and is trained to spot child abuse said she never saw anything amiss.

"I'm a mandated reporter, so I would be able to, I would think I would be able to notice these things," Laura Cabrera said. "But very well groomed, very beautiful family."

The 3-month-old sibling was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

ACS Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs Eric Ferrero released a statement:

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. As soon as this family came to our attention last night, we immediately launched an investigation with the NYPD, and we secured the safety of the other child in this home."

Authorities say Jenkins served eight years in prison for attempted murder and was released in 2011.

