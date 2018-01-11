MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --There has been a large-scale arrest involving MS-13 gang members in Nassau County, after the bodies of three murder victims were found last October.
Authorities say the suspects include MS-13 leadership, with the regional leader and more than a dozen others taken into custody.
Details will be released at an afternoon news conference in Mineola, but it is expected they will be facing murder, conspiracy and drug charges.
The arrests are expected to be linked to the discoveries of three bodies over the course of just more than a week a few miles apart in Nassau County last fall.
The remains of 16-year-old Javier Castillo, of Central Islip, were found October 23 in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in Freeport. Four days later, the body of 20-year-old Kerin Pineda, of Freeport, was found in the thick woods near the Freeport/Merrick Reservoir.
One arrest had been made in the death of 16-year-old Angel Soler, found in the woods on the Roosevelt/Baldwin border on October 19, but authorities stressed at the time that "a sensitive and ongoing investigation" was underway.
That person was arrested in Maryland, and law enforcement said the suspects who will appear Thursday were arrested nationally and internationally.