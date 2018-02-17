  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BUILDING FIRE

More than a dozen hurtafter fire breaks out in Little Italy building

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
At least 13 people were injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning in a mixed-use building in Manhattan

Officials said firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first and second floors of a building on Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Grand Street in Little Italy around 7:45 a.m. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that several people were removed from the building's fire escapes.

apartment firebuilding fireLittle ItalyManhattanNew York City
