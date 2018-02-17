LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --At least 13 people were injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning in a mixed-use building in Manhattan
Officials said firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first and second floors of a building on Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Grand Street in Little Italy around 7:45 a.m. The building has a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Eyewitnesses confirmed that several people were removed from the building's fire escapes.
