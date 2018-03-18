A Bronx woman was killed and her daughter critically injured when their car was cut off on the New England Thruway and crashed..It happened just before midnight as the mother who was driving was exiting I-95 onto Baychester Avenue.Police say the SUV was cut off by another car, causing the 44-year-old woman to lose control and hit an embankment.The vehicle partially overturned and ejected the mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Crews rushed to extricate her 16-year-old daughter from the overturned car. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.Police say the other vehicle involved in the accident left the scene and the driver still is being sought.So there is no description of the car.