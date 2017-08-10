Motorcyclist helps chase down alleged drunk hit-run driver in California

A Mercedes driven by an alleged drunk driver smashed into a Prius in Colton, then fled the scene followed by a motorcyclist who helped police track down the vehicle. (Dick Danger)

COLTON, California --
A motorcyclist who saw a Mercedes weave and smash into several cars in California and then flee the scene followed the driver on a chase through the Inland Empire, helping police track him down.

His effort helped authorities find the hit-and-run driver, who was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The motorcyclist, who goes on You Tube by the name Dick Danger, recorded the crashes and the chase on video. It shows a black Mercedes sedan moving fast on a surface street on the wrong side of the yellow line, sideswiping a car heading in the other direction that just managed to swerve on time.

It then clips the back of a pickup truck and smashes into a Toyota Prius stopped at a light, crumpling the front section of the Mercedes and leaving debris on the roadway.

The driver of one of the struck cars then confronts the man, who drives off from the scene despite the smashed-in front end.

Dick Danger promptly runs back to his motorcycle and gives chase, staying on the phone with 911 to give location information to officers.

He followed the driver onto the 215 Freeway and then exited Barton Road.

See full video of hit-and-run chase (caution: contains adult language):

The Mercedes driver briefly stopped at a veterinarian clinic, then got back on the freeway.

At one point, part of his bumper fell off onto the road.

Eventually, the driver stopped on the side of a road in Moreno Valley and got out of the vehicle.

"I'm saying I was wrong man," the diver said. "What else you want me to say?"

"I wanted you to stop, you hit two cars, bro," Danger said.

"You're right man," he said. "You're right."

A CHP officer arrived and detained him for Colton police.

The Mercedes driver was later identified as Nathanial Sylvester, 62. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

In most cases when you witness a crime, police say be a good witness and call 911, but they don't recommend getting involved.

Dick Danger told Eyewitness News he had to help.

"I felt like I did the right thing, I really did," he said. "I really didn't want to chase the guy. I didn't want to get involved. But as soon as he took off on that freeway after hitting multiple cars, I knew I had to do the right thing and chase him down before he hurt or killed anybody else."
