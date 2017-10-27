SUPERSTORM SANDY

MTA unveils storm protection measures for subways following Superstorm Sandy flooding

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Shocking scenes from 5 years ago of Lower Manhattan subways inundated by Superstorm Sandy's floodwaters speak volumes about how devastating storms can be to this flood-prone area of New York City.

But fast forward 5 years to Friday, as MTA officials unveiled an assortment of impressive technological steps to prevent similar havoc below ground.

At various entrances to the Whitehall Station, there are massive, submarine-like doors to keep water out. There are also huge metal flood logs that can be stacked like bricks above the steps.

At the South Ferry Station, a massive metal door can be closed to block rising water. And at the Canal Street stop, roll-out tarps can cover subway steps, able to withstand up to 14 feet of water.

All of this is part of a nearly $8 billion project to safeguard MTA facilities in future storms, strong enough for a category 2 or 3 hurricane. More than 100 subway entranceways now have special protections, in addition to 3,500 vents, grates and manholes, in many cases using special customized technology invented just for New York City.

There are also special contraptions for grates that will prevent water from pouring in and damaging sensitive, expensive underground equipment.

MTA officials said this equipment can be rolled quickly in the 24 hours before a storm is expected to strike.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
superstorm sandyfloodingmtasubwayfloodgateLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPERSTORM SANDY
The news team remembers Superstorm Sandy 5 years later
Thousands still not home 5 years after Super Storm Sandy
Lessons of Sandy haven't sunk in
'Sandy Claus' still spreads holiday joy 5 years after Sandy
More superstorm sandy
Top Stories
Another Long Island mother fears for missing son
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Police charge Staten Island man with torching a van
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Show More
JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing
Undercover, underground with NYPD subway unit
Walmart trying out robots in some stores
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos