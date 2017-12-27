MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Two MTA work trains collided Wednesday morning in a tunnel under the East River that connects Manhattan and Queens

One worker suffered minor injuries and was brought up from the Manhattan side to an East Side subway station where he was placed into an ambulance.

The accident happened at about 5 a.m. The MTA says one train was stationary, the other was moving and the trains bumped.

The trains collided inside the 53rd Street tunnel, during the week of ongoing repairs to the E and M lines.

The mishap did not disrupt subway service for the morning commute.

There were no passengers on the trains..

