'Operation Snowball' in NJ busts cocaine ring

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Hugo Hernandez, 48, of Freehold, is the alleged ringleader of the operation and faces multiple drug charges. (Monmouth County Prosecutor&#39;s Office)</span></div>
Eyewitness NEws
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities in New Jersey say they've busted a cocaine-distribution ring based in Freehold.

Nine alleged drug dealers are now under arrest.

The 9-month investigation was dubbed "Operation Snowball."

MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in New Jersey cocaine bust


Monmouth County prosecutors say the drug ring moved around one-third of a kilogram of cocaine each week.

They say alleged ringleader 48-year-old Hugo Hernandez supplied numerous lower-level dealers.

Related Topics:
drug bustcocainedrug arrestFreeholdMonmouth County
