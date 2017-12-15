FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities in New Jersey say they've busted a cocaine-distribution ring based in Freehold.
Nine alleged drug dealers are now under arrest.
The 9-month investigation was dubbed "Operation Snowball."
MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in New Jersey cocaine bust
Monmouth County prosecutors say the drug ring moved around one-third of a kilogram of cocaine each week.
They say alleged ringleader 48-year-old Hugo Hernandez supplied numerous lower-level dealers.
