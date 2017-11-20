EXPLOSION

Multiple injuries reported after explosions at cosmetic plant in New Windsor, NY

Joe Torres has an update on the amount of injuries reported. (Photo/Juan Marcoz)

NEW WINDSOR, New York (WABC) --
Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion and fire that injured nearly a dozen people, including firefighters, at a manufacturing plant in New York's Hudson Valley.

The explosion happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday at Verla International -- a business that makes cosmetics, primarily nail polish. It's located at 463 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor in Orange County.

Here is raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:
Video from Juan Marcoz shows a massive plant fire with thick, black smoke that's burning in New Windsor, New York.


Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place alert for people who are in the immediate area of the plant.

Town Supervisor George Green confirmed an explosion and that two or three people were injured. There was also a secondary explosion in the plant, he said.

Photos from the scene:

A state official told Eyewitness News that at least four firefighters and seven civilians were taken to the hospital.

Vails Gate firefighters are currently at the scene fighting the fire, as well as hazmat teams. One big concern is whether the odor in the immediate area is safe or toxic.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
