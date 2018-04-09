EAST RIDGE, Tennessee --Authorities in Mississippi believe they have found the body of a 23-year-old Tennessee man wanted for killing his mother and friend before confessing to the crimes on Facebook.
A manhunt had been underway for Casey Lawhorn since Sunday.
The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.
East Ridge police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
He was not in the vehicle, police said.
This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.
The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.
Police said it appears to be death by self-inflicted gunshot.
