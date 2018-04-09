Tennessee murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead

The body of a man who was suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee may have been found, authorities say. (KTRK)

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee --
Authorities in Mississippi believe they have found the body of a 23-year-old Tennessee man wanted for killing his mother and friend before confessing to the crimes on Facebook.

A manhunt had been underway for Casey Lawhorn since Sunday.

The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

East Ridge police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday.

He was not in the vehicle, police said.

This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.

The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.

Police said it appears to be death by self-inflicted gunshot.

