<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3322899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Casey Lawhorn, 23, was found dead in Vossburg, Mississippi, according to officials. This comes after the Tennessee man allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing his mother and close friend. (ABC News|WTVC-ABC|WDAM-ABC )