Murder trial to begin in 2015 killing of NYPD Detective Brian Moore in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

The man charged with killing Detective Brian Moore will go on trial.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
The murder trial of a Queens man accused of gunning down a New York City police detective in 2015 is set to begin.

37-year-old Demetrius Blackwell has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Brian Moore.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Friday.

Moore was just 25 years old, but was already a decorated New York City police officer with over 150 arrests.

He and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun.

Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade.

If convicted, Blackwell faces up to life in prison without parole.

A contingent of police officers are expected to be in court for opening statements.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer killedQueens VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
Yankees will try to wrap up ALCS, advance to World Series
Funeral for elderly man who died in Brooklyn home invasion
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally struck and dragged for blocks speaks out
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
10 men arrested in Bronx drug trafficking organization
Show More
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
Water shoots out of fire hydrant after Long Island crash
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Massive search underway for possible body on Long Island
Gen. Kelly defends President Trump's phone call to widow
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video