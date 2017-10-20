QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --The murder trial of a Queens man accused of gunning down a New York City police detective in May 2015 is set to begin.
37-year-old Demetrius Blackwell has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Brian Moore.
Opening arguments are scheduled for Friday.
Moore was just 25 years old, but was already a decorated New York City police officer with over 150 arrests.
He and his partner, Officer Erik Jansen, were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun.
Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.
Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade.
Blackwell faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.
A contingent of police officers are expected to be in court for the start of the trial.
