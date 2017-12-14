FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia --Freezing temperatures didn't seem to bother a man in Virginia after he was seen running naked through traffic, then taking a joyride on a truck.
Police said it all started after he rammed his pickup truck into two vehicles.
He got out and began punching one of the other drivers. He then continued his rampage by hitting other cars.
"He walks past my car, punches my door with the side of his hand, and he's got something else in his other hand," Nina Johns said.
He climbed on top of a moving flatbed and hit the cab with a cutting tool.
Police finally found the man in a drainage ditch and took him to the hospital before arresting him.
Houston drivers experienced somewhat of a similar incident in 2016 when a woman stripped down and got on top of a big rig on Highway 290 and Huffmeister Road.