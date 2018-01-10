Nearly 60 livery cabs targeted in vandalism spree in Queens

Police are investigating a vandalism spree targeting dozens of livery cabs in Queens.Nearly 60 livery cabs have been vandalized since December 23rd in the small area of Myrtle Avenue to Flushing Avenue and Forest Avenue to Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood.Most of the incidents involve broken windows on vehicles bearing TLC plates. In six incidents, items such as credit cards and electronics were also removed from the vehicles.The NYPD released surveillance video from a location on Seneca Avenue where a suspected vandal approachd a black 2017 Toyota Camry with a TLC plate and used an unknown object to break the rear driver-side window.Drivers are urged to make sure they don't leave anything visible inside their cars, provoking the thieves.The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a reward of $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.----------