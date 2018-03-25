A new system created by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre allows students to report safety concerns anonymously online.The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System is available at schools in several states.Reports made on the system's website or app are routed to either school officials or local police.Parents say the free program can address bullying, substance abuse, suicide, or school shooting threats.The managing director of Sandy Hook Promise is Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School.----------