SCHUYLERVILLE, Bronx (WABC) --An NYPD officer already accused of exposing himself to young girls is facing more charges as more allegations emerge.
Adam Fridson is now facing two new public lewdness and child endangerment charges after four more people accused him of exposing himself to them in the Bronx.
Three of those accusations come from young girls.
He was arrested in October after investigators say he exposed himself to two young sisters who were on their way to Bible study class in Throgs Neck.
Fridson is a 12-year veteran assigned to Police Service Area 8 of the NYPD Housing Bureau.