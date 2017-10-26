New 'Daughter Trade' suspect indicted by feds

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2567836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A month after Chuck Goudie and the I-Team uncovered "The Daughter Trade" there have been new sex trafficking charges filed against a Chicago-area man-involving a 17-year-old girl who thought she was getting into the modeling business. (WLS)